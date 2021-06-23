Local Sisters Selected as Camo Cares ‘Hunt of a Lifetime’ Recipients

FRYBURG, Pa. – Sisters Brooklyn Alderette and Sidney Knight, of Venus, have been selected as two of the recipients of a “hunt of a lifetime” from this year’s Camo Cares event.

Both girls were diagnosed with cerebral palsy shortly after birth.

Brooklyn is now 13. She suffers from chronic lung disease and has had reconstructive airway and heart surgery.

Sidney is 12 and is a member of the Fryburg Junior Marksmen rifle team. She is affectionately known as “Squirrel” to her teammates.

The girls have a dream to hunt elk together and will be traveling out west this fall thanks to Camo Cares.

Camo Cares raises money to send children suffering from life-threatening illnesses and wounded veterans on “a once in a lifetime outdoor adventure” through its annual fund-raising event.

This year’s Camo Cares event is set for Saturday, June 26, at the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club Farm in Fryburg.

The events of the day include a 3D archery shoot in the morning (pre-registration only), huge raffles in the afternoon, a hero’s ceremony to introduce all of the kids and veterans, and a giant cornhole tournament in the evening.

The fundraiser has become a premier local event with thousands attending. Over $130,000.00 was raised from last year’s event.

When asked how the event has endured for so many years, Camo Cares President Kirk Byerley explained the event has brought people together in a special way.

“I think our event has been so successful because we have all become like a big family,” Byerley said.

“Everyone gets to meet our heroes and hear their stories, struggles, and challenges and then how the whole experience has meant so much to them. It’s brought positivity, hope, and unforgettable memories that last a lifetime for the kids, veterans, and their families.

“Their stories have touched the hearts of our board, our sponsors, our committee volunteers, and helped us all to be a bunch of like-minded people working toward the same goal. Together we are making a difference in the lives of so many people. On top of that, you can win a bunch of great raffle prizes!”

“Our little community has really come together to support Camo Cares over the past 12 years,” Treasurer Wendy Wenner added.

“The event holds special meaning to everyone who attends. It’s nice that people get to meet the kids and vets, and know where their donations are going and what an impact they have.

“We’ve become like family, and we are very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish.”

For more information regarding the event or how to help, visit www.CamoCares.org.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.