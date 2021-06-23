Lynda Diane Young, 68, of Shippenville passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 surrounded by family at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Lynda was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, Bette & Melvin Dillon. She is survived by her Husband, William (Bill) Young of Shippenville, Daughter Heather Geer and her Husband Troy of Tionesta, Daughter HaiLee Young of Shippenville, Sister Sherry Cornecki of Vowinckel, and Nephew Ryan Cornecki and his Wife Robin of Vowinckel. Lynda has two Great Nieces, Reese & Raquelle Cornecki. She also has three Grandchildren that she loved so very much, Dillon & Austin Geer, and Autumn Young.

Lynda loved Jesus first and her family a close second. She lived her life with a tremendous amount of faith and strength. Her hope was to continue her legacy of faith through her children & grandchildren and will celebrate when we are all together again in Heaven. Lynda was loved beyond imagination and will be missed beyond words by her family.

Lynda enjoyed working in her garden. She loved flowers of all kinds and making everything she touched beautiful. She also loved watching the birds & her Red Cardinal that visited every day.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 12pm to 2pm at Goble Funeral Home in Clarion. A funeral service will be held following visitation.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

