Marian Louise Rodgers, 94, of Oil City, died peacefully early Tuesday morning June 22, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Erie, on September 5, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Grant W. and Bernice Ingham McElhatten.

On September 24, 1948, she married William F. Rodgers, who preceded her in death on November 14, 1975. They shared 27 years of marriage together.

Marian was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending her summers in Rockmere with family and friends. She had a special love for animals, and she loved to crochet in her spare time.

She was a longtime member of Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City.

Surviving are two sons, Steven W. (Erin) Rodgers and Curtis S. (Sheila) Rodgers; five grandchildren, Jeff (Alicia) Rodgers, Kristin (Ryan) Anthony, Carrie (Kathy) Rodgers, Emily Rodgers, and Gina Rodgers; and eight great grandchildren, Noah Rodgers, Anna Rodgers, Ellis Anthony, Everett Anthony, Mitchell Anthony, Delaney Rice, Molly Rice, and Ethan Belfiore.

In addition to her parents, and husband, William, preceding Marian in death was a brother, David McElhatten, and a daughter-in-law, Karen Rodgers.

There will be no visitation.

A graveside service and interment will be held on Friday, June 25, at 11 am at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Tim Harmon, pastor of Second Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marian’s name to Second Presbyterian Church.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

