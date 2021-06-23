 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Marian Louise Rodgers

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 @ 09:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-0kl8p8OHLnhZBMarian Louise Rodgers, 94, of Oil City, died peacefully early Tuesday morning June 22, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Erie, on September 5, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Grant W. and Bernice Ingham McElhatten.

On September 24, 1948, she married William F. Rodgers, who preceded her in death on November 14, 1975. They shared 27 years of marriage together.

Marian was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending her summers in Rockmere with family and friends. She had a special love for animals, and she loved to crochet in her spare time.

She was a longtime member of Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City.

Surviving are two sons, Steven W. (Erin) Rodgers and Curtis S. (Sheila) Rodgers; five grandchildren, Jeff (Alicia) Rodgers, Kristin (Ryan) Anthony, Carrie (Kathy) Rodgers, Emily Rodgers, and Gina Rodgers; and eight great grandchildren, Noah Rodgers, Anna Rodgers, Ellis Anthony, Everett Anthony, Mitchell Anthony, Delaney Rice, Molly Rice, and Ethan Belfiore.

In addition to her parents, and husband, William, preceding Marian in death was a brother, David McElhatten, and a daughter-in-law, Karen Rodgers.

There will be no visitation.

A graveside service and interment will be held on Friday, June 25, at 11 am at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Tim Harmon, pastor of Second Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marian’s name to Second Presbyterian Church.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.