Tri-County Animal Rescue Center Teams With Abraxas & Valley Advantages

Tri-County Animal Rescue Center in Shippenville recently formed partnerships with two local agencies: Abraxas and Valley Advantages – partnerships that are mutually beneficial to both the center and the organizations.

(Pictured above: Youth from Abraxas who perform various duties at Tri-County Rescue Center.)

Abraxas, a treatment facility in Marienville for at-risk youth, recently became a partner with Tri-County Animal Rescue Center.

Every other week four young men from Abraxas, in Marienville, are brought to the center to perform various tasks including yard work and deep cleaning in the kennels. The help of these young men enables the center’s staff to spend more time with the cats and dogs and greatly lightens the workload for the volunteers.

“They always do an excellent job and perform any task that is requested of them,” according to volunteer Jackie Griebel.

Valley Advantages

Valley Advantages, of New Bethlehem, an agency that works with intellectually disabled individuals, also partners with Tri-County.

Twice a week staff and clients from Valley Advantages travel to the center and spend two hours with the cats and dogs to help socialize them.

While socialization is very important for pets, it is even more important for animals in a shelter setting.

“The dogs especially seem to enjoy the visits from Valley Advantages and usually spend the afternoon napping after the visits,” explained Griebel.

About Tri-County Animal Rescue Center

Tri-County Animal Rescue Center opened on December 5, 2011, and provides care for homeless cats and dogs in the Clarion, Jefferson, and Forest County areas. The center is a non-profit 501c 3 organization that relies solely on volunteers and donations to operate.

Since 2011, the center has placed over 2,000 cats and dogs in loving homes and reunited countless others with their owners. The center also provides three low-cost spay and neuter clinics for members of the community. In addition, it operates a community food bank that local residents can pick up dog food or cat food at no cost once a month to help feed their pets.

Upcoming Fundraisers:

Due to COVID-19, the center was unable to hold any fundraisers in 2020, so several fundraisers are being held this year including:

– July 3 – I Love Clarion Days crafter event in Memorial Park Clarion;

– July 10 – Paws N Brews at Mechanistic Brewing on Liberty Street in Clarion;

– August 21 – International Homeless Animals Day at Memorial Park in Clarion; and

– October 2 – Mews N Brews at Lost In The Wild Brewing in Shippenville.

If interested in becoming a Tri-County Animal Rescue Center volunteer, simply email them at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.

