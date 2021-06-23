Butler Man Sentenced to Up to a Year Behind Bars for Attack on TV Cameraman During Protest

ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man was sentenced to up to a year in jail on Tuesday on charges related to the assault of a television cameraman during protests in Pittsburgh last summer.

According to the Post Gazette, Judge Edward Borkowski sentenced 21-year-old Jordan Erdos, of Butler, to six to 12 months at the Allegheny County Jail and two years of probation on June 22.

Erdos pleaded guilty to one count each of felony riot, misdemeanor simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct.

The charges stem from video footage of Erdos during a protest-turned riot that occurred in Pittsburgh on May 30, 2020.

The footage reportedly showed Erdos damaging a marked police vehicle outside PPG Paints Arena and kicking a KDKA cameraman in the head after the man was attacked by other rioters. It also showed Erdos breaking a window at a store and throwing water bottles at police officers.

When asked why he kicked the cameraman, Erdos reported told police that it was because the cameraman was filming people damaging the police vehicle. He also allegedly admitted to throwing multiple water bottles at police officers in an attempt to push them back from the crowd, as well as smashing the window of a business.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.