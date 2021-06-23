Regina Isabella Kurtzhals, 87 of Midlothian, VA, peacefully passed away at St. Francis Medical Center on Wednesday June 16, 2021.

Born on Oct 28, 1933 in Lucinda, PA she was the daughter of Joseph & Regina Baker.

Regina attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Lucinda and graduated from Clarion High School.

On September 9, 1951 she was married to Richard E. Kurtzhals who preceded her in death.

Regina was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic in Richmond VA.

She retired from Glass Container Corp (formerly Knox Glass) and she enjoyed gardening and Bonsai.

Regina is survived by daughters: Linda Davis of Like Oak Fla, Cynthia Dabney (Ken) of Midlothian VA, and Elizabeth Cecelic (Jerone) of Nashville TN. Also surviving is a grandson, Douglas Cecelic.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Richard E Kurtzhals. Brothers: Bernard, Kenneth, Joseph, Edward; and sisters: Katherine, Agnus, Lucille; and a grandson: Daniel Cecelic also preceded her in death.

Friends will be received at the St. Michael Church in Fryburg on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Mass of a Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 am on Mon, June 28, 2021 at St Michael Catholic Church in Fryburg, PA, with Father Michael Polinek Pastor of St. Michael Catholic Church presiding.

Interment will be in the St Michael Cemetery following the service.

Memorials in Regina’s honor may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Fryburg, PA or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lucinda, PA.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

