 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Say What?!: Idaho Couple Win Two Lottery Jackpots in Two Years

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Shannon Brady

Screenshot (63) NAMPA, Id. – An Idaho couple who didn’t receive their ceremonial check for a $50,000.00 lottery jackpot in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic got a second chance when they scored a $200,000.00 prize.

(Photo courtesy idaholottery.)

Diane Chavez, of Nampa, told Idaho Lottery officials her husband won a $50,000 jackpot last year, but they had to collect their winnings without a ceremonial check because the lottery office was closed due to COVID-19.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.