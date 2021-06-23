Say What?!: Idaho Couple Win Two Lottery Jackpots in Two Years

NAMPA, Id. – An Idaho couple who didn’t receive their ceremonial check for a $50,000.00 lottery jackpot in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic got a second chance when they scored a $200,000.00 prize.

(Photo courtesy idaholottery.)

Diane Chavez, of Nampa, told Idaho Lottery officials her husband won a $50,000 jackpot last year, but they had to collect their winnings without a ceremonial check because the lottery office was closed due to COVID-19.

Read the full story here.

