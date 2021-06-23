SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Picker/Packer – Franklin and Grove City
1st and 2nd shift openings for Packaging Assistant
– A long-term position that offers incentives and wage increases.
$10/hour
Job Requirements:
- Must be able to stand, sit, bend, and lift
- Must have basic math skills
- Must be reliable
Duties (but not limited to):
- Count product
- Pack product in boxes
- Prepare boxes for shipping
Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]
Production Slabber Needed in Titusville
2nd & 3rd shifts.
– A potential for temporary to permanent that will include wage increase and benefits*
This position offers a wage increase after 6 months ($12) if not hired on as a permanent employee.
Duties include but are not limited to:
- Assist in slabbing – fill and pull slabs from presses
- Assist in bagging – fill, sew, and stack bags on pallets
- General labor duties – pressure washing, landscaping, painting etc.
Required:
- High school diploma/GED
- Steel-toed boots
- Valid driver’s license
Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]
1st Shift Assembly in Oil City
7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday
$11/hour
– A potential for temporary to permanent
Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening, have steel-toed boots, and be reliable.
Responsibilities:
- Read/ Follow directions
- Assemble parts using hand/power tools
- Make sure parts are stored accordingly on racks
- Follow all safety guidelines
- Maintain a clean work space
Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]
Grinder – Franklin
1st Shift – 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday
$11/hour
– A potential for temporary to permanent
Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening, have steel-toed boots, and be reliable.
Responsibilities:
- Read/ Follow directions
- Grind/ Debur various materials
- Prepare parts for next department
- Follow all safety guidelines
- Maintain a clean work space
Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
