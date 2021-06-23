 

State Police Calls: DUI Arrest; Debit Card, Cash Stolen from Unlocked Car

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI in Corsica Borough

Around 4:28 a.m. on May 23, Punxsutawney-Based State Police encountered a known 42-year-old DuBois woman in a 2009 Jeep Cherokee on Pine Street in Corsica Borough while investigating a related incident.

Police say the woman was subsequently found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Charges are pending the result of blood tests.

The suspect’s name was not released.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Theft from Motor Vehicle in Monroe Township

According to police, sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on June 4, an incident of theft from a motor vehicle occurred at a location on Doctors Lane in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown suspect went into an unlocked Honda Odyssey in the parking lot of a local health complex, took a debit card and $6.00 cash, and then attempted to use the debit card at the Clarion Walmart store.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.


