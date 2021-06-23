Upcoming Interstate 80 Weekend Ramp Closure Announced for Exit 70, Strattanville Eastbound

CLARION CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced an upcoming ramp closure of Exit 70, Strattanville Eastbound, as part of the ongoing resurfacing project for Interstate 80 in Clarion County.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The ramp is scheduled to be closed from Friday, June 25, to Monday, June 28, 2021, weather permitting.

The contractor, IA Construction Corporation of Franklin, Pa., will be closing and detouring ramps for the Interstate 80 resurfacing work from 6:00 p.m. on Friday through 6:00 a.m. on Monday. Detour routes will be established with signage for each individual ramp as they are closed. This work will continue through July. Only one set of ramps will be closed per weekend.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

