Crash Leads to Charges for Clarion Man Accused of Taking Woman’s Car Without Permission

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash on State Route 68 led to criminal charges for a Clarion man who was reportedly driving a woman’s vehicle without her permission at the time of the crash.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 63-year-old Kent Craig Hilliard.

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:26 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to State Route 68 in Toby Township, Clarion County, for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

At the scene, police interviewed a known woman who reported she was traveling south on Route 68 when another vehicle pulled out in front of her. The woman told police she attempted to swerve away but struck the front end of the other vehicle.

Police then interviewed the other driver, identified as Kent Hilliard, who reportedly said he was pulling out of a driveway, turning left when he was struck by the other vehicle.

According to the complaint, Hilliard also told police he took the vehicle from the residence of a known woman where he was staying to watch her dogs. He also then admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license.

Police then contacted the known woman who was the owner of the vehicle that Hilliard was operating.

The complaint states the woman said she did not give Hilliard permission to use the vehicle. She also noted the keys to the vehicle had been left hanging near her door.

The following charges were filed against Hilliard through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on June 21:

– Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

– Driving Without A License, Summary

– Drive Unregistered Vehicle, Summary

– Not Yield At Roadway, Summary

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on July 7, with Judge Miller presiding.

