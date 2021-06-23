YMCA to Kick-Off Summer Developmental Soccer League on July 10

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA is getting ready to kick-off their popular Summer Developmental Soccer League. The program will begin on July 10.



This six-week soccer league is for ages four to 12 and teaches fundamentals of soccer with fun soccer games. The program meets on Saturday mornings at the Clarion County Park.





In the first two weeks, the focus will be on skills and drills, followed by four weeks of controlled games in the league’s regular season. Children will be placed on teams and will receive t-shirts.

The program begins on July 10 and ends on August 14.



The cost to participate is $25/members or $45/non-members. Those will family memberships will be able to take advantage of 50% off, making the price just $12.50 per child. Online registration is available at https://register.oilcityymca.org/ymca/pgdetail.php?id=5885.



Registration for the Developmental Soccer League is underway now. Parents can sign up through July 9, 2021.



For more information about the Y’s Summer Developmental Soccer League, contact Katie Neely, Program Director, at 814-764-3400 or by email at [email protected]

