A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

