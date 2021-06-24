Area Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Pine Township

PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was injured in a collision that occurred in Pine Township on Sunday.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:05 a.m. on Sunday, June 20, on Clay Avenue, at its intersection with 5th Street, in Pine Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 20-year-old Mackenzie A. McGinnis, of Ford City, was operating a 2016 Dodge Dart, traveling south on Clay Avenue and approaching the 90-degree left turn where Clay Avenue turns into State Route 1031, and she entered into the oncoming lane, attempting to “cut the corner.”

Her vehicle then struck a 2016 Hyundai Accent, operated by 27-year-old Keith A. Salsgiver Jr., of Templeton, head-on.

Salsgiver suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital by Kittanning Ambulance.

McGinnis suffered suspected minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

Seat belts were used by both drivers.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage to the front ends.

Pine Township Volunteer Fire Department and Cornman’s Towing assisted at the scene.

McGinnis was cited for a traffic violation.

