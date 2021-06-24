 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Charges Against Man Accused of Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute Withdrawn

Thursday, June 24, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel 2aCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Callensburg man who was accused of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute were withdrawn on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 27-year-old David Roger Varner were withdrawn on Tuesday, June 22:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2
– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stemmed from an incident reported in early April.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Main Street in Callensburg Borough, Clarion County, for a report of an active domestic incident.

Police then spoke to a known female victim who reported she had engaged in an argument with David Varner when he arrived home drunk, the complaint states.

The victim told police the argument then turned physical.

Varner was arrested and arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 3:25 a.m. on April 7.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.