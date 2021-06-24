Charges Against Man Accused of Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Callensburg man who was accused of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute were withdrawn on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 27-year-old David Roger Varner were withdrawn on Tuesday, June 22:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stemmed from an incident reported in early April.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Main Street in Callensburg Borough, Clarion County, for a report of an active domestic incident.

Police then spoke to a known female victim who reported she had engaged in an argument with David Varner when he arrived home drunk, the complaint states.

The victim told police the argument then turned physical.

Varner was arrested and arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 3:25 a.m. on April 7.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.