Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Root Beer Cake

Love chocolate? Love root beer? Love cake? Then, you’ll love this!

Ingredients

2 cups root beer (not diet!)

1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder



½ cup unsalted butter1 ¼ cup sugar½ cup brown sugar2 cup all-purpose flour1 ¼ tsp baking soda1 tsp salt2 large eggs

Whipped Cream Topping

½ pint of heavy cream

1 tbsp maple syrup

1-2 tbsp of root beer extract

1 tsp vanilla extract

Directions

-Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

-Completely spray the inside of a large cake pan with nonstick cooking spray, or butter generously and dust with flour, knocking out the excess.

-In a medium saucepan, heat the root beer, cocoa powder, and butter over medium heat until butter is melted. Add sugars and whisk until dissolved. Remove from heat and let cool.

-In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt set aside.

-In a small bowl, whisk the eggs until just beaten, then whisk into the root beer mixture until combined. Gently fold the flour mixture into the cocoa mixture. It’s okay if there are some lumps – don’t over-mix or the batter will become tough.

-Pour the batter into prepared pan and cook for 35-45 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through baking until a sharp knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely then loosen edges with a butter knife and turn out onto a cake plate.

-Whip cream with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Add in the maple syrup and vanilla, mix until combined, and then add in the root beer extract. Continue to whip about a minute or two more until firm peaks form. Spread over the top of the cake.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.