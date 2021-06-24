 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion Free Library Collecting Donations for Clarion PAWS & Tri-County Animal Rescue

Thursday, June 24, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The children of the Clarion Free Library’s summer reading program are collecting donations for Clarion PAWS and the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center.

A collection barrel is available at each entrance of the library.

Needed supplies include:

  • White (kitchen) garbage bags,
  • Friskies canned cat food,
  • Paper towels,
  • Purina Cat Chow Complete (navy blue bag),
  • Purina Kitten Chow (yellow bag),
  • Tractor Supply gift cards,
  • Ziploc bags (quart & gallon size),
  • Laundry detergent,
  • Bleach,
  • Pine Sol,
  • Pedigree dog food (canned/wet), and
  • Cat Chow.

The Clarion Free Library located at 644 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.