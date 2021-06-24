Clarion Free Library Collecting Donations for Clarion PAWS & Tri-County Animal Rescue

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The children of the Clarion Free Library’s summer reading program are collecting donations for Clarion PAWS and the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center.

A collection barrel is available at each entrance of the library.

Needed supplies include:

White (kitchen) garbage bags,

Friskies canned cat food,

Paper towels,

Purina Cat Chow Complete (navy blue bag),

Purina Kitten Chow (yellow bag),

Tractor Supply gift cards,

Ziploc bags (quart & gallon size),

Laundry detergent,

Bleach,

Pine Sol,

Pedigree dog food (canned/wet), and

Cat Chow.

The Clarion Free Library located at 644 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.

