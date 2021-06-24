Clarion-Limestone School Board Approves Budget, Appoints New Board Member

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion-Limestone School Board on Wednesday night approved the final budget for the 2021-22 school year.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The final approved budget totals $15,324,446.00, an increase from last year’s budget of $15,111,457.00.

Real Estate Taxes remain at 60.55 mills for Clarion County, the same as the previous year, and will be 39.43 mills for Jefferson County, up slightly from 39.61 mills the previous year.

Along with the approval of the budget, the board also voted to accept a letter of resignation from board member Roger Powell, effective June 2.

Board President Nathaniel Parker noted that Powell had served on the board for three and a half years and felt he needed to focus more on his business.

The board then voted unanimously to appoint Bryan Huwar, who is running unopposed for a seat on the board in the upcoming general election.

During the meeting, Superintendent Amy Glasl confirmed that she will be functioning as both Superintendent and Elementary Principal beginning on July 1 until a new Elementary Principal is hired.

“Our intention is to have someone in place before school starts again,” Glasl noted, going on to state the administrative team and board will be working to make sure they find the right person for the position.

The latter part of the meeting wrapped up with an open board discussion about goal setting for the coming year.

Board President Nathaniel Parker noted that the time was intended to bring forward any issues or ideas for goals being developed for the future of the district.

Board member Larry Jamison kicked off the discussion by offering the idea that the district should work on getting more of the positive things happening within the schools out to the news media, noting it would be good for both the students and the district as a whole.

Board member Gary Sproul brought up a possible expansion of course offerings, including adding more home and life skills-centered classes and additional music classes. His comment kicked off further discussion of ways of steering students away from taking multiple study halls rather than elective courses, with ideas such as credit-no-record class options that wouldn’t affect student GPAs or making co-op or work/apprenticeship credits available.

Another idea was brought forward during the discussion by board member Kathy Henry who suggested utilizing the hard work students put into Homecoming and Prom on props and decorations to host an adult social event afterward as a fundraiser for the district.

In other business, the board:

– approved the use of Capital Projects Funds in the amount of $2,886.13 for Johnson Controls Fire Protection LP to upgrade the high school alarm system (to include strobe lights/horns in the shop area).

– approved the use of Capital Projects Funds in the amount of $20,000 for Perry Sealing to seal coat the asphalt, perform line painting, and crack filling on the high school and elementary school parking lots.

– approved committing a portion of the fund balance to Retirement, Technology, Capital Projects, Healthcare, and the Elementary Gymnasium Project.

– approved a 2.5% annual salary increase for the Business Manager,

Act 93 staff, and the Central Office staff beginning July 1, 2021, for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

– approved a Contracted Service Agreement for Brian Caldwell to perform the service of bus/van video camera maintenance at a rate of $25.00 per hour beginning for the 2021-22 school year.

– approved a supplemental contract in the amount of $1,371 for Stephanie Ann Seidle as the Assistant Band Front Advisor for the 2021-22 school year, pending receipt of all required legal documentation.

– approved the donation of a family sports pass (value $115) as an auction item for the Caleb Kifer benefit dinner.

– approved the awarding of tenure to Karly Reinsel, Amber Vannoy, and Caitlin Holley.

