Convicted Sex Offender Arrested for Megan’s Law Violation in Clarion

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A convicted sex offender residing in Clarion was recently arrested for failure to comply with Megan’s Law requirements.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 45-year-old Lisa Marie Hacker.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 11, Clarion Borough Police were asked to investigate an incident of failure to comply with Megan’s Law requirements.

The complaint states police were advised that Lisa Marie Hacker last reported to Clarion-based State Police for verification and photographing on May 7 and was supposed to report again between May 26 and June 4. Clarion Borough Police contacted Clarion-based State Police and received a confirmation that Hacker had not verified during the required time period.

Police then responded to Hacker’s residence and made contact with her.

When asked why she had failed to show up for her verification, Hacker told police she “did not have a ride,” according to the complaint.

Hacker was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:13 a.m. on June 11 on the following charge:

– Failure to Verify Address/Be Photographed, Felony 3

She is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on July 6 with Judge Quinn presiding.

According to the Pennsylvania Megan’s Law website, Hacker was convicted of Criminal Solicitation – Rape on April 5, 2007, in Ohio.

Her registration in Pennsylvania began on June 5, 2015.

