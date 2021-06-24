Featured Local Job: Accounting/Bookkeeping Team Member

Computer Support & Associates, Inc. located on South 5th Ave, near I-80, is looking for an individual to join our Accounting/Bookkeeping team.

Due to employee retirement, they are hiring immediately.

In this role, the candidate will be trained by owners/staff to perform a range of AP/AR/GL accounting/bookkeeping and assist the bid team related to the accounts payable/receivable process.

Work Hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., working with team members in a family business that showcases the vision, style, and values of the founder.

Duties and Responsibilities: Calling a large number of vendors to obtain cost, bid estimating of wiring, cameras, VoIP phone jobs, creating purchase orders, placing orders verbally and via web portals, coding to general ledger chart of accounts, (knowledge of manual debits and credits T accounting a plus) receiving products, processing and verifying invoices, reconcile invoice discrepancies, tracking and recording purchase orders and backorders, processing weekly AP check payments, as well as online credit card payments, creating AP/AR/GL reports on a regular basis, perform monthly bank reconciliations, and audit and reconciliation of account purchases and sales orders.

The ideal candidate is a person that is incredibly detail-oriented, has the ability to work independently and in group settings, can prioritize daily/weekly/monthly tasks, processes a strong skillset of analytic abilities, time management, solid written and verbal communication skills.

An associate’s degree in accounting preferred or 2-3 years experience with accounts payable/receivable and the entire GL accounting process is acceptable. Must be very proficient with answering phones, answering doors, helping customers, knowledgeable in MS Office, including Outlook, Word, Excel, Publisher, Quickbooks, and have fast typing skills, paper filing, and operating paperless scanning system. Our ideal candidate would be a person that has a curious interest in the technology world, including networks, servers, computers, VoIP business phones, security cameras, wiring, services, supplies. The candidate must be willing to change and adapt, as technology constantly changes.

Benefits include working at hourly wage (based on experience) with approx. 5 overtime hours per week, two-week vacation, seven paid holidays, 401k plan (after waiting period), health insurance (after waiting period), and working in a family team-atmosphere, where most of the team has been employed for over 15 to 20 years each.

Send a detailed resume with 3 work references to [email protected] by July 9th. Any questions, please call Kim between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 814-226-7456.

