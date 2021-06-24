Featured Local Job: Full-Time Police Officer

Knox Borough is now accepting applications for a Full-time Police Officer.

Applicant must meet the following requirements:

Must be 21 years of age, be Act 120 certified, and have a clean criminal and driving history.

Prior law enforcement experience a plus.

The successful applicant will be offered a competitive wage based on experience. The benefits package includes vacation pay, holiday pay, health, vision, and dental insurance, and pension vested after 5 years.

Applications can be printed off of knoxborough.com or picked up at the Knox Borough Building.

Please submit applications to Knox Borough at 620 South Main Street, PO Box 366, Knox, PA 16232

