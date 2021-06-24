Featured Local Jobs: County of Clarion is Hiring

Clarion County is hiring for the following positions within multiple departments.

Please visit their website below for the full ads, to get more information on the positions, and for the Clarion County Application.

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

Applications can also be picked up at:



Clarion County Administration Building330 Main StreetClarion, PA 16214

Completed applications can be emailed to: [email protected]

Or mailed to:

Human Resources

330 Main Street, Room 111

Clarion, PA 16214

Description: Benefits for Full-Time employees with Clarion County include up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective the first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. Non-exempt employees receive 5 Vacation days the first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

If you have any questions, please feel free to call 814-226-4000 ext. 2812.

Children and Youth Services Caseworker 1 – Ongoing – $13.59/hour starting rate

Full Time – 40 hours/week

Eligible for two 2.5% raises after completion of Foundations training and another 2.5% raise with promotion to Caseworker 2.

Description: To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. An important aspect of this work is the employment of casework skills in obtaining essential information, counseling clients and family members, and help to utilize all available resources.

Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern.

Deadline to Apply: July 6th, 2021 by 4 p.m.

Caseworker 1 – Independent Living – $13.59/hour starting rate

Full Time- 40 hours/week

Eligible for two 2.5% raises after completion of Foundations training and another 2.5% raise with promotion to Caseworker 2.

Description: To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. This position is a social service position in a public children and youth services agency. Employees in IL provide service to parents and children in an effort to help them attain a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional or physical adjustment. Employment of social service aid skills is important in order that essential information is obtained and utilized to counsel individuals and members of their families. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies, and procedures. Incumbents in this position are to provide support to children and/or youth and adolescents experiencing difficulties; and to provide an effort to facilitate growth, behavioral, and emotional improvements to those individuals and their families.

Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern.

Deadline to Apply: July 6th, 2021 by 4 p.m.

Caseworker – Screener – $13.59 – $14.13/hour starting rate

Full Time – 40 hours/week

Eligible for two 2.5% raises after completion of Foundations training and another 2.5% raise with promotion to Caseworker 2.

Description: The goal of this position is to receive, evaluate, and assess referrals and requests for service to determine whether or not a child is abused, neglected, abandoned, exploited, a status offender, or otherwise at risk and in need of services by Children and Youth Services or other appropriate community service agencies. The focus of services at the Intake level shall be to evaluate the possibility, degree, or frequency of risks, to ensure the safety and welfare of the child(ren) and to develop an appropriate plan of action to alleviate the risk issue(s), while initiating agency services and/or referrals to collaborative services to meet the needs of the child(ren) and family. As well, services must adhere to all agency policies and regulatory standards as established by law in such a manner as to prevent further injury, assess current referral information, evaluate all allegations and provide services so that family unity can be preserved, if at all possible

Qualifications: Six months of experience as a County Caseworker 1; or a bachelor’s degree with social welfare major and 6 months of professional social casework experience in a public or private social service agency; or a bachelor’s degree with concludes or is supplemented by 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences and one year of professional social casework experience in a public or private social services agency; or any equivalent combination of experience and training which includes 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

Deadline to Apply: July 6th, 2021 by 4 p.m.

Commissioners Office

Clarion County Helper – Salary Range: $9.00 – $12.00/hour

Temporary Part Time Positions

Description: This position performs an array of functions to help Clarion County with its projects and goals. Position performs standardized duties that follow established methods and procedures. The employee is expected to perform with limited guidance after the work process is learned and on regular assignments. The position is assigned to work in various county departments as needed, with a focus on assisting the Maintenance Department.

Requirements: Must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED, and have a clear criminal background.

Corrections

Corrections Officer – Starting salary: $12.00/hour, $13.59/hour upon completion of probation.

Part Time Positions

Description:

Provide security and supervision of inmates at all times

Enforces established rules and regulations

Keep track of inmates through headcounts

Maintains logs and inmates scheduled activities

Ensures housing areas are clean and in good order

Searches inmates

Escorts inmates to and from cells

Supervise inmates assigned work duties

Prepare and maintain reports

Requirements: Must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED, and have a clear criminal background. Applicants must be able to work 12-hour shifts including days, nights, weekends, and holidays. Applicants must be able to pass a pre-employment physical and drug screening.

Department of Public Safety

911 Dispatcher Trainee – Starting salary: $12.00/hour, $13.59/hour upon certification.

Full Time – 36/48 hours/week

Description: This position would best be filled by someone who is detail-oriented, focused, and has good communication skills. Some duties of this position include but are not limited to:

Becoming certified as an Emergency Medical, Police, and Fire Dispatcher.

Dispatching local EMS, Fire, and Police Agencies to emergency and non-emergency calls.

Working with multiple agencies including PEMA and FEMA, PennDOT on road conditions, surrounding counties on large-scale incidents, Emergency Management on hazmat scenarios and large-scale incidents, and more.

Requirements: Must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED, and have a clear criminal background. Applicants must be able to work 12-hour shifts including days, nights, weekends, and holidays. Qualifying applicants will be required to pass a test consisting of basic reading, typing, memory, and multitasking skills.

Elections

Voter Registration Coordinator -Salary Range: $32,500 – $35,750/year

Full Time – 40 hours/week

Description: This is an upper-level clerical position that is responsible for managing and coordinating the various activities related to maintaining updated county-wide voter registration records and performing the associated duties that are required to prepare for the Primary and General Elections each year.

Qualifications: Associate Degree in business or a related field. Two years of working experience in a government or administrative office environment; or any acceptable combination of education, training, and work experience. Computer knowledge is required. Some knowledge or experience in working with voter registration and elections is preferred, but not required.

Deadline to Apply: July 2, 2021 by 4 p.m.

Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities

Children’s Resource Navigator – Salary Range: $31,200 – $34,320/year

Full Time – 40 hours/week

Description: Duties include planning, coordinating, and evaluation of services for the child and Adolescent Service System Program (CASSP) target population (i.e. children and adolescents with serious mental health problems) and to those at risk of developing serious mental health problems. System of Care coordinator-serve as the county liaison for the System of Care (SOC) project for the duration of the grant. Child and Community Liaison- Act as a liaison between the Clarion County Mental Health Dept. and area child service agencies.

Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in a related social service field. Two years of experience working in the field of mental health.

Deadline to Apply: July 2, 2021 by 4 p.m.

Sheriff’s Department

Clerk Typist II

Salary: $12.80/hour starting, $13.90/hour upon completion of probation period

Full Time – 37.5 hours/week

Description: This position performs various administrative and clerical tasks to support the Sheriff’s Department. Position handles sensitive information requiring strict confidentiality. Issuance of Conceal Carry Permits. Docketing Common Pleas Warrants and Protection from Abuse Orders. Answering phone calls coming into the Sheriff’s Department, taking messages, and redirecting calls to the appropriate person. Performs public contact work in providing assistance, gathering information, resolving complaints, and providing information. Performs basic accounting tasks including collecting and receiving monies due to the office and maintains accurate records of such collections. Sort and distribute incoming mail. Coordinate the transport of prisoners to correctional facilities.

Qualifications: High School Diploma or equivalent required. One year of clerical or office support experience. Any equivalent combination of acceptable education and experience.

Deadline to Apply: July 2, 2021 by 4 p.m.

Sheriff’s Department

Clerk Typist II

Salary: $12.80/hour starting, $13.90/hour upon completion of probation period

Full Time – 37.5 hours/week

Description: This position performs various administrative and clerical tasks to support the Sheriff’s Department. Position handles sensitive information requiring strict confidentiality. Issuance of Conceal Carry Permits. Docketing Common Pleas Warrants and Protection from Abuse Orders. Answering phone calls coming into the Sheriff’s Department, taking messages, and redirecting calls to the appropriate person. Performs public contact work in providing assistance, gathering information, resolving complaints, and providing information. Performs basic accounting tasks including collecting and receiving monies due to the office and maintains accurate records of such collections. Sort and distribute incoming mail. Coordinate the transport of prisoners to correctional facilities.

Qualifications: High School Diploma or equivalent required. One year of clerical or office support experience. Any equivalent combination of acceptable education and experience.

Deadline to Apply: July 2, 2021 by 4 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG FREE WORKPLACE

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.