Final Guidance Lacking for American Recovery Grants for Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County has already received half of its $7.4 million grant from the American Rescue Act and deposited it in an interest-bearing account, but the county doesn’t have any final guidelines on how it can be spent.

Whether it’s “Biden Bucks” or “Donald Dollars” coming from the federal government related to COVID-19 recovery, the final rules on spending for the grants come from the U.S. Treasury Department. If the money isn’t spent on designated activities by the Treasury Department, the county – or any other municipality – would have to return the money.

The main problem at this point is that no final rules or guidelines are approved. Only interim final rules have been announced, and many counties and municipalities are scrambling for information.

“It’s quite complicated,” said Commissioner Ted Tharan. “I mean, everybody has spent a boatload of time trying to navigate it.”

Commissioners on Tuesday approved the continued use of Maher Duessel, an accounting firm employed by Clarion County, for some of that navigation and spending guidance with the original CARES grants and the administration of Pandemic Relief Funding.

“Maher Duessel is interpreting the interim final rules, and there have been a lot of questions,” said Tharan. “You appear to be able to have debit designated by 2024, but you have until 2026 to actually physically spend the money. In other words, we can sign a contract in October of 2024 and have a million dollars designated to be paid and not make the payment until 2026.

“The county’s money is separate from the state. The county’s money comes from the federal government. The treasury has already given us half of it. That came right from the federal government. So that means that we have to follow federal guidelines and spending that money, which they’re different than state governments.”

For the additional dollars coming to Clarion County, there may be additional guidelines.

“The first batch of Donald Dollars came through the state, so we had to follow state guidelines on that because the feds waived all their requirements of bidding,” continued Tharan. “This batch came through the federal government, and we have to follow both federal and state guidelines.”

Clarion County also hired the Northwest Planning Commission to administer the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP). CHIRP is the $145 million statewide fund to alleviate revenue losses and pay eligible operating expenses for certain businesses in the hospitality industry severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury webpage, the American Rescue Plan provides $350 billion dollars in emergency funding for state, local, territorial, and tribal governments to remedy the mismatch between rising costs and falling revenues.

“This includes:

• $195 billion for states, (a minimum of $500 million for each state);

• $130 billion for local governments (a minimum of $1.25 billion per state is provided by the statute inclusive of the amounts allocated to local governments within the state);

• $20 billion for tribal governments; and

• $4.5 billion for territories.

“The Rescue Plan will provide needed relief to state, local, and tribal governments to enable them to continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery.

“In addition to helping these governments address the revenue losses they have experienced as a result of the crisis, it will help them cover the costs incurred due responding to the public health emergency and provide support for recovery – including through assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, aid to impacted industries, and support for essential workers. It will also provide resources for state, local, and tribal governments to invest in infrastructure, including water, sewer, and broadband services.”

CAPITAL PROJECTS FUND

“The American Rescue Plan also provides $10 billion for states, territories, and tribes to cover the costs of capital projects like broadband infrastructure.

“The Capital Projects Fund takes critical steps to address these challenges laid bare by the pandemic, especially in rural America and low- and moderate-income communities, helping to ensure that all communities have access to the high-quality, modern infrastructure needed to thrive, including Internet access.”

