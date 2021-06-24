Mark E. Rummel, 63, of Sligo, PA passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at his home.

He was born on June 15, 1958, in Brookville, PA, the son of Kenneth W. and Ruth L. (Simpson) Rummel.

Mark graduated from Union High School in 1976 and from Clarion University with a degree in early childhood education. He was employed for over 35 years as a teacher with Jefferson Clarion County Head Start where he just retired in the summer 2021. He will affectionately be remembered as “Mr. Mark” by his students.

He enjoyed golfing and worked in the pro-shop at Clarion Oaks Golf Course. Mark was a past Mayor of Sligo, a care taker for his friend, Don Stemmerich and a basketball coach. He loved taking care of his two dogs, Beethoven and Cubby.

His memory will be cherished by his four sisters, Mary Elizabeth Hawk of Distant, Bonnie L. Rummel of Sligo, Kathy S. Gilhousen and husband, Todd of Rimersburg and Sheri K. Shick and husband, Paul of Rimersburg; and his special friend Don Stemmerich; Mark is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; and by many members of the Tom and Betty Johnson family.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gary K. Rummel; brother-in-law, Edgar E. Hawk; and nephews, Adam K. Rummel and Josh A. Shay.

Relatives and friends will be received from 2 -4 and 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2021 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg. Additional visitation will be from 12 PM until the time of funeral services at 1 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2021, at the Bauer-Hills Funeral Home with Rev. Brock R. Beveridge officiating.

Interment will be in Sligo Cemetery, Sligo, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mark’s honor to Southern Clarion Co. Ambulance Service, 10515 Route 68, Rimersburg, Pa 16248 or a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Mark’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

