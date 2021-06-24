 

State Police Investigating ATV Theft

Thursday, June 24, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newUNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are currently investigating the theft of an ATV that occurred in Union Township.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, sometime between approximately 7:00 p.m. on June 21 and 9:00 a.m. on June 22, an unknown individual(s) stole a black and grey 2021 Polaris General 1000 XP ATV from a residence on Country Club Road in Union Township, Jefferson County.

The victim is listed as a 26-year-old Brookville man.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Punxsutawney-based State Police at 814-938-0510.


