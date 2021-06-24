No New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County for Third Consecutive Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported no new COVID-19 cases as of June 24.

The county’s total number of cases remains at 3,205, and the death toll remains at 96.

Neighboring Forest County also reported no new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths, leaving the county’s total number of cases at 1,433 and the death toll at 21.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., Thursday, June 24, there were 221 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,211,041.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

06/24/21 – 221

06/23/21 – 174

06/22/21 – 177

06/18/21 through 06/21/21 – 744

06/17/21 – 277

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 6013 0 6013 148 Butler 17605 2 17607 418 Clarion 3205 0 3205 96 Clearfield 8642 1 8643 153 Crawford 7542 4 7546 156 Elk 2868 0 2868 41 Forest 1433 0 1433 21 Indiana 6413 -1* 6412 179 (1 new) Jefferson 3343 1 3344 99 McKean 3808 0 3808 75 Mercer 9713 4 9717 263 (1 new) Venango 4095 2 4097 101 (1 new) Warren 2643 0 2643 103

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Indiana County decreased from 6,413 on 6/23/21 to 6,412 on 6/24/21. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

There are 394 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 87 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11 – June 17 stood at 1.4%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, there were 15 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,627 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1. On Friday, April 23, the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, June 24, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 62.1% of its entire population, and the state ranks 8th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, June 24, 59.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 74.7% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, June 24 Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,516,917 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, June 24.

5,296,957 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 24,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,358,453 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,655,410 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 13,146,080 doses will have been allocated through June 26:

299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.



299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 11,516,917 doses total through June 24:

First/single doses: 6,655,410 administered



Second doses: 4,861,507 administered

Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are 163,348 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,736,387 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 72,017 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,537 cases among employees, for a total of 87,554 at 1,598 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,353 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 28,990 of the total cases are among health care workers.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.

The Unite Against COVID Weekly Update is a round-up of news you can use and answers to your most pressing vaccine questions – delivered directly to your inbox every week.

Frequently asked questions can be found here.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Get vaccinated with one of the three safe and effective vaccines available to provide the best layer of protection.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

