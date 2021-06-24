 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police Seeking Information on Doritos Burglar in Tionesta Township

Thursday, June 24, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - new 6/17/2019TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are currently investigating a camp burglary that occurred last month in Tionesta Township.

On June 4, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to a seasonal residence (camp) located off of Hetrick Lane, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say the camp owner, identified as a 61-year-old Weirton, West Virginia man, reported that an unknown individual(s) forcibly entered the camp through a window and removed five bottles of Mountain Dew, five bottles of Coca-cola, and one bag of Doritos.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.