Police Seeking Information on Doritos Burglar in Tionesta Township

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are currently investigating a camp burglary that occurred last month in Tionesta Township.

On June 4, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to a seasonal residence (camp) located off of Hetrick Lane, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say the camp owner, identified as a 61-year-old Weirton, West Virginia man, reported that an unknown individual(s) forcibly entered the camp through a window and removed five bottles of Mountain Dew, five bottles of Coca-cola, and one bag of Doritos.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

