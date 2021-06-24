Ruth R. Clark, 100, of Rimersburg, passed away early Tuesday morning, June 22, 2021 at the Clarion Hospital.

She was born on February 16, 1921 in Rimersburg; a daughter of the late Jesse and Jennie Rockwell Reigle. Ruth recently celebrated her 100th Birthday.

She graduated from Union High School in 1938.

Ruth married Donald Clark on March 22, 1940, who preceded her in death on December 31, 1977.

She worked at the Clarion University cafeteria and the Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion. Ruth was a life-member of the Rimersburg Presbyterian Church where she attended faithfully. She was also a member of the Clarview Nursing & Rehab Center Auxiliary in Sligo for several years. Ruth enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Dennis Clark (Barbara) of Sun City, AZ; two daughters, Rochelle Ray (Gary) of Centerville, MD and Linda Stewart (Randy) of Rimersburg; her grandchildren, Michael Clark (Jennie), Debbie Clark, Jana Hillis (Jenna Faller), and Tricia McWilliams (Adam); six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a great-grandson, Matthew Clark; and her sister, Jane Markel.

The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg is handling the arrangements.

At Ruth’s request, there will be no public visitation. All services will be private. Interment will take place in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ruth’s name to the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, 10515 PA-68, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

