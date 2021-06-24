Samuel E. Paup, 61, of Venus, PA, died Tuesday June 22, 2021 at his home after an extended illness.

Born March 14, 1960 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late James L. “Jack” & Helen M. Spence Paup.

Sam was a 1978 graduate of Cranberry High School. He had worked for Pennsy Auto Parts, Baker Auto Parts and for Lutz Automotive until ill health forced him to retire.

Sam enjoyed hunting with his dad and brothers and enjoyed going to gun shows. He also enjoyed spending time with all of his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his three sisters and his brother: Carol Shaffer & her husband John of Franklin, Gloria Bearfield & her significant other Jack Shadle of Erie, Daniel Paup & his wife Beth of Oil City, and Michelle Ritchey & her husband Rick of Venus, as well as his sister in law Gloria Jean Paup of Stoneboro. He is also survived by the following nieces and nephews: Shawn Paup, Jennifer Stahl & her husband Fred, Becky Rhoades, Bobbi Rhoades, Jeanette Garver & her husband Nick, Andrew Shadle & his significant other Joanne Dunn, Jeremy Paup & his wife Renata, Casey Barger & her husband Brian, Cassie Cochran & her husband Will, and many great-nieces and great-nephews, an uncle, several aunts and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother George Paup.

Friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Friday in the Reinsel Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday in the Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Rich Tygert, Presiding. Interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Venango County Youth Field Day P.O. Box 551 Seneca, PA, 16346.

The Family would like to thank everyone at the Oil City Dialysis Center who cared for Sam for the past several years.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com

