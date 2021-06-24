Say What?!: British Man Stacks Five M&M’s, Breaks Guinness World Record

SOLIHULL, England – A British man said it took him hours of attempts before he was able to break an odd Guinness World Record by stacking five M&M’s candies.

Will Cutbill, 23, said he had long dreamed of getting his name into the Guinness Book of World Records, but it wasn’t until the COVID-19 lockdown that he decided to make his dream a reality by stacking M&M’s.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.