Michael Patton Advising: Corporate Debt: Are Juicier Yields Worth the Extra Risk?

Thursday, June 24, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Corporate Debt: Are Juicier Yields Worth the Extra Risk?

In response to a pandemic-induced sell-off in March 2020, the Federal Reserve announced that it would purchase corporate bonds, including riskier junk bonds, as part of its effort to stabilize the financial markets.

Fed bond buying, along with a pledge to keep interest rates near zero for as long as needed, helped to calm the nerves of investors and to keep money flowing into corporate debt. In fact, U.S. corporations issued more than $2.2 trillion in new debt in 2020, up from $1.4 trillion in 2019.(1)

Read the full article here: http://www.pattonadvising.com/Corporate-Debt-Are-Juicier-Yields-Worth-the-Extra-Risk.c9726.htm

