Three More Western PA Capitol Rioters Taken into Custody

PITTSBURGH (EYT) — Federal charges have been filed against three more people from Western Pennsylvania in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol in January.

(Pictured above, left to right: Samuel Fox, Mitchell Vukich, and Nicholas Perretta)

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Samuel Fox, of Mt. Pleasant, Mitchell Vukich, of New Brighton, and Nicholas Perretta, of Baden, are all currently in federal custody facing charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Court documents indicate Fox posted both photos and videos on his Facebook page of him in and around the Capitol building on January. 6. Those Facebook posts were then reported to the FBI. He was later identified on CCTV footage entering the Capitol building through a broken window.

Fox is being charged with:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority,

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building,

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building, and

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

According to the court documents, Vukich and Perretta were also identified through CCTV footage after traveling to the capitol together on January 6. They both reportedly admitted to taking documents from the building.

Vukich is charged with:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority,

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds,

Theft of Government Money, Property, or Records,

Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds, and

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Perretta is charged with:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority,

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds,

Theft of Government Money, Property, or Records,

Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds, and

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

All three defendants appeared by video conference in front of Chief Magistrate Judge Cynthia Reed Eddy on Wednesday afternoon.

