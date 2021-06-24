COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Walk with Friends: To the Hogback & Back event is scheduled for Saturday, June 26, in Cook Forest.

Join the Friends of Cook Forest on a special 6.5-mile strenuous interpretive hike.

This hike is sometimes off-trail and leads to the Hogback, a peculiar horseshoe curve and steep razorback ridge where the picturesque Clarion River wraps around you along the Tobecco Trail.

If time permits, participants will measure big pitch pines on the hilltops and the park’s largest cucumbertree 350 feet down at the valley floor.

Participants are asked to pack a lunch and water.

Please meet at the Park Office to drive to the starting point at 9:00 a.m.

Current COVID-19 CDC restrictions apply.

All participants must register at the Park Office at 814-744-8407 or [email protected]

