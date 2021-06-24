William C. Barrett, 85 of Shippenville, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

He was the son of the late Laurea & Wilford Barrett. He married the former Ann Henry in 1958 and she preceded him in death in October of 2011.

Bill is survived by Autumn Barrett Edmiston, and her husband, Dave, of Gibsonia and Gordon Barrett and his wife, Laurie, of Knox; three grandchildren: Kyle and Brett Edmiston and Jenny McGuirk, and six great grandchildren.

Bill is also survived by his siblings, Terry Barrett and Linda Greer and her husband, Robert: sister-in-law, Carole Barrett and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Carl and Ruth Henry.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Barrett.

Bill was a U.S. Army veteran, he enjoyed staying active in the community, was a member of the Knox United Methodist Church, Lions Club, and along with his wife Ann, owned Hartman’s Dairy Treat.

A private family service will be held on Friday June 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in the name of William C. Barrett, be sent to Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 Route 338, Knox, PA 16232.

Online condolences may be sent to Bill’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

