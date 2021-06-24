Wolf Administration Highlights 2021 District 10 Region Construction Season

CLARION CO., Pa. –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is highlighting projects that will take place across its District 10 region – which includes Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties – during the 2021 construction season.

“The importance of good roads and bridges cannot be overstated,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “This work will ensure continued delivery of goods and services to hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians and keep the region’s economy thriving.”

“We have quite a few projects going on throughout our district this construction season,” District 10 Executive Brian Allen said. “Improvements and enhancements are being made to our roadways and bridges to ensure we provide safe roadways for our motorists.”

Notable ongoing projects that will continue this year include:

Replacement of Freedom Road Turnpike Bridge project in Cranberry Township, Butler County. Anticipated completion summer 2021, $13.1 million.

Interstate 79 Bridges over North Boundary Road in Cranberry Township, Butler County. Anticipated completion summer 2021, $8.4 million.

Widening and resurfacing of Oakland Avenue (Route 286) and the U.S. 422 interchange and replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run Creek in White Township, Indiana County. Anticipated completion fall 2023, $19.8 million.

Notable projects expected to begin this year include:

Slide repair at State Route 1018 Baum-Belknap Road in Boggs Township, Armstrong County. Anticipated completion July 2021.

Replacement of three structures carrying Route 56 over Sugar Hollow Run in Apollo Borough and northern and southern tributaries to the Kiskiminetas River in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County. Anticipated completion December 2023, $5 million.

Baker Hollow Bridge replacement on State Route 2033 in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County. Anticipated completion is fall 2021, $399,299.

Safety improvements to eliminate the curve in “Balls Bend” on Route 228 from Route 8 West to Officer Edward Brooks Drive in Middlesex Township, Butler County. Anticipated completion spring 2025, $26.5 million.

Resurfacing of Route 19 in Cranberry Township, Butler County. Anticipated completion November 2021, $8.4 million.

Bridge preservation work on Benjamin Franklin Highway (Route 422 over Route 3007 South Benbrook Road) in Butler Township, Butler County, and the Walls Memorial Bridge on Route 322 over Clarion River in Clarion County. Anticipated completion summer 2021, $821,876.

Replacement of bridges carrying Saxonburg Boulevard, Wylie Road, and Brewer Road over Rocky Run in Clinton Township, Butler County. Anticipated completion fall 2021, $1.85 million.

Replacement of Elmo Bridge on Route 322 over a tributary of Canoe Creek in Ashland Township, Clarion County. Anticipated completion fall 2021, $717,500.

Resurfacing and culvert replacement on I-80 in Monroe, Clarion, Limestone, Paint, Beaver, and Richland townships in Clarion County and Union, Rose, and Pine Creek townships in Jefferson County. The project also includes epoxy overlays on bridges on I-80 over Deer Creek/T-411, T-310, and Route 4003 in Jefferson County and Brookville Borough and on I-79. Anticipated completion fall 2021, $9.6 million.

Resurfacing on Route 322 in Union and Rose Townships and Brookville and Corsica Boroughs in Jefferson County. Anticipated completion fall 2021, $5 million.

Replacement of Cunningham Culverts on Route 422 in Indiana County. Anticipated completion summer 2022, $5.7 million.

Resurfacing, drainage, and guide rail replacement project on Marshall Road in North Mahoning Township. Anticipated completion fall 2021, $2.2 million.

Resurfacing along the southern end of the Hoodlebug Trail connector from the pedestrian underpass (along Route 119) to the T-841 (Cornell Road) intersection near Blairsville in Burrell Township. Anticipated completion fall 2021, $212,000.

Resurfacing on Routes 954, 422, and 85 in Brush Valley, Buffington, Center, Pine, and South Mahoning Townships and Plumville Borough, Indiana County. Anticipated completion fall 2021, $3 million.

As construction projects are underway in the region, the traveling public can anticipate seeing many work zones and are urged to keep their safety and the safety of highway workers in mind. When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and are to take turns merging into the open lane.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

