A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 8 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 6 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

