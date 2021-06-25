Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts Presents Red, White & Wurlitzer Event With Dave Wickerham

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts is proud to be bringing Dave Wickerham back to Foxburg on Sunday, July 18.

The event, set for 2:00 p.m., will be a patriotic Wurlitzer program titled Red, White & Wurlitzer!

Take a break from the glorious summer in the air-conditioned comfort of Lincoln Hall for an afternoon of stirring American music on ARCA’s premiere Wurlitzer theatre organ in the hands of a genius.

One of the preeminent theatre organists in the world, no one makes Lincoln Hall’s McKissick Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre organ sound more glorious or entertains our appreciative and enthusiastic audience better than Dave Wickerham. With his brilliant theatre organ arrangements and improvisation of audience requests, his is truly world-class theatre organ artistry from one of the kindest, gentlest and most generous souls, evidenced by the glow you feel having experienced his inspired, genius performance.

ARCA is grateful to Board member Constance Hambrick Rennard for her generous sponsorship of this concert in memory of her late husband and ARCA Board member, Ron Rennard, who was an avid organist since his youth and fan of the artistry and keyboard mastery of Dave Wickerham.

Post-COVID, open theatre style seating has returned to 100% capacity. There is no mask requirement. Tickets may be purchased online at alleghenyriverstone.org or by calling 724-659-3153 to reserve and pay by cash or check at the door. Tickets are Adults $25, Members $20, Students $5.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Dave enjoys concertizing frequently to many audiences including various chapters of the American Theatre Organ Society. In April of 1999, he took great pleasure being a featured artist in Melbourne, Australia for the convention of the Theatre Organ Society of Australia for which he received rave reviews. He returned “Down Under” for a six-week concert tour in Australia and New Zealand during the summer of 2003 and completed similar tours in November of 2012 and October/November of 2015.

He also enjoys recording and has recently “sold out” his fourth CD, “Sounds of Music”, recorded on the famous 5 Manual, 80 Rank Theatre Organ at the Sanfilippo Residence in Barrington, IL. There are two NEW recording projects that are soon to be completed and released. After seven years as Organist – Curator with the legendary Milhous Collection in South Florida, Dave currently lives in Upper Michigan where he is the Co-Manager and Organist in Residence at Crystal Theatre in Crystal Falls. This 1927 theatre is now a regional Performing Arts Center and houses a 3 manual, 21 rank Moller theatre organ that Dave also maintains.

Also, make plans now to see the Lincoln Hall debut of “High Fidelity,” a classic Bluegrass and Gospel group on July 31 at 7:30 p.m. ARCA is very excited to present this outstanding ensemble who have just been nominated for awards by the International Bluegrass Music Association in the categories of Vocal Group of the Year and Instrumental Group of the Year.

Visit alleghenyriverstone.org for more information.

