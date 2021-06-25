Birthday Wishes: Mary Barlett Celebrates 100th Birthday!

A Birthday Wish brought to you by The Haskell House.

Mary Barlett is celebrating her 100th birthday today, June 25, 2021.

Happy Birthday, Mary!

Submitted by Evie Gourley.

