C. William “Bill” Peterson

Friday, June 25, 2021 @ 09:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-72CGLp046vClyde William “Bill” Peterson, 95 of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Momence, IL, passed away on June 22, 2021 in the comfort of his daughter’s home.

Bill was born in Chicago Heights on July 24, 1925 to the late Clyde and Pearl (Delire) Peterson. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He worked as an electrician for numerous years in Illinois at Commonwealth Edison. He married his beloved wife, Mary Lee (Henn) Peterson on December 20, 1953, she preceded him in death on November 28, 1998. He then was remarried to Judy (Lind) Peterson, she preceded him in death on August 14, 2005.

Bill enjoyed his golden years at Palma Del Mar and enjoyed going to social functions there. He enjoyed eating at Bob Evans and would meet there several times a week with various veteran groups he was in. He attended the Pass A Grille Community Church. Bill was a longtime member of the Momence United Methodist Church while living in Momence. He was a longtime member of the Free & Accepted Masons, having received his 50 year membership pin. Most of all, Bill loved seeing and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandson.

Bill is survived by his daughters, Catharine O’Donohoe and husband Des of St. Petersburg, FL, Barbara McWhorter and husband Randy of Fishers, IN, and Nancy Alexander and husband Scott of St Petersburg, FL, grandchildren Kelsey Rose and husband Casey of Sandy Lake, PA, Lauren McWhorter of Seattle, WA, William McWhorter of Fishers, IN, Kory Smith of Washington, PA and Drake, Devin and Auvie Alexander, all of St. Petersburg, FL and great-grandson Conrad Rose of Sandy Lake, PA.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and spouses.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

All services will be held in St. Petersburg, FL, and Momence, IL.

Interment will take place next to his wife, Mary Lee, in Momence Cemetery, IL.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.


