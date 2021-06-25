 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Charges Against Clarion Man Accused of Assaulting Victim During Argument Withdrawn

Friday, June 25, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel 2aCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Clarion man who was accused of striking and kicking another man during an argument have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 40-year-old ex have been withdrawn:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in March in Highland Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, March 15, a verbal argument ensued between Nathan Kapp and a known victim.

As the argument escalated, Kapp was reported to have struck the male victim on the left side of his face, causing him to fall to the ground.

According to the complaint, it was also reported that Kapp kicked the victim twice in the legs before backing away.

Kapp was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 8:05 p.m. on March 15.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.