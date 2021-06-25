Charges Against Clarion Man Accused of Assaulting Victim During Argument Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Clarion man who was accused of striking and kicking another man during an argument have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 40-year-old ex have been withdrawn:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in March in Highland Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, March 15, a verbal argument ensued between Nathan Kapp and a known victim.

As the argument escalated, Kapp was reported to have struck the male victim on the left side of his face, causing him to fall to the ground.

According to the complaint, it was also reported that Kapp kicked the victim twice in the legs before backing away.

Kapp was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 8:05 p.m. on March 15.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.