Charles E. Fetterolf, 87, of Utica, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Meadville Medical Center.

Born, May 22, 1934 in Meadville, he was the son of Walter and Anna Fisher Fetterolf. He married Donna Deeter on June 9, 1956 and she preceded him in death on November 29, 2013.

Charles was a graduate of Cochranton High School and attended the Deckards United Methodist Church.

He worked at Franklin Steel, the American Viscose and retired from Conrail. He was an avid archery hunter and was a member of the Rainbow Bowman’s Club.

Survivors include his son, Tommy Fetterolf of Guys Mills and a daughter, Linda Coldren and her companion Tom Mullen of Carlton. Two grandchildren, Matthew Scowden and Tommy Fetterolf Jr., 2 great grandchildren, Ethan and Felix Fetterolf, a sister Wilma and two brothers David and Frank Wood.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son Larry Fetterolf.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date and memorials can be made in Charles’ name to the Deckards United Methodist Church.

The Dickson Family Funeral Home, Inc. Cochranton is care of arrangements and condolences and memories can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

