Clarion Athletics Hires Jeremiah Welch as Strength & Conditioning Coach

CLARION, Pa. – Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass announced on Thursday that the university has named Jeremiah Welch as the department’s full-time strength and conditioning coach.

Welch comes to Clarion having spent the last several years working in Division I athletics.

“We are excited to welcome Jeremiah as the newest member of our athletic department and Golden Eagle family,” Snodgrass said. “The addition of a full-time strength & conditioning coach helps our student-athletes maximize their potential athletically, and creates an environment where they were will be able to safely and effectively push themselves to new levels of performance. Throughout the search process, we were immediately impressed with Jeremiah’s knowledge and enthusiasm, and I am confident that he will quickly make an impact on our programs.”

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the athletic department at Clarion,” Welch said. “I am humbled by the opportunity to be selected to lead the strength and conditioning program and to help develop our student-athletes.”

Welch has a CSCS certification from the National Strength and Conditioning Association, is a USA Weightlifting Level 1 coach, and holds CPT and EP-C certifications from the American College of Sports Medicine. Earlier in 2021 he worked as a strength & conditioning intern with Notre Dame’s football program, and before that spent a year as the director of men’s basketball strength & conditioning for Tennessee-Martin. He oversaw all aspects of the men’s basketball team’s strength & conditioning program, including performance, recovery, nutrition and corrective exercises. He also worked as a strength & conditioning intern at Clemson in 2020.

Before going to Clemson, Welch was the head strength & conditioning coach and men’s basketball assistant coach at University of Valley Forge from 2019-20. He directed performance for eight sports there while also helping the men’s basketball team to an 11-win improvement from the previous season. From 2017-19, Welch was the strength & conditioning coach for Clarke University’s women’s volleyball team, helping them to a 52-18 record, and prior to that was a sports performance coach at Pure Athletics in Folsom, Calif.

Welch was a two-sport athlete at University of Providence, where he competed in both men’s basketball and men’s track & field. He was named Most Outstanding Student in 2017. In 2020 Welch was named an NCAA Emerging Leader. He graduated from University of Providence in 2017 with a Bachelors of Science in Human Health and Performance. In 2021 he completed his Masters of Science in Exercise Science/Sports Performance from Concordia.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University

