Clarion County Photo of the Day

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Pictured (left to right) Jerry Beers, Tim Canby, Marcy Canby, Sharon Facciani, and Joe Facciani. Photo taken along the trail of Sligo’s “Shamrock Run” held by Sligo Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) on Saturday, June 19. The flag was put up by landowner Jay Stewart for all to enjoy. SVFD extends a special thanks to all of the landowners who made the event possible. Submitted by Ashley Greenawalt.