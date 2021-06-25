Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sun-Dried Tomato & Chicken Frittata

Serve this one-dish meal with a glass of Chardonnay!

Ingredients

10 large eggs

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream



4 teaspoons dried basil, divided1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened and cubed1-1/4 cups shredded cooked chicken1/2 cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, patted dry and chopped4 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese, divided

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~In a large bowl, whisk eggs, cream, three tablespoons of the basil, and salt and pepper. Stir in cream cheese, chicken, tomatoes, and two tablespoons of Parmesan cheese.

~Heat a 10-in. ovenproof skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-low heat. Pour in egg mixture; cover and cook 8-12 minutes or until nearly set. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese.

~Bake, uncovered, 12 to 16 minutes (or until eggs are completely set).

~Let stand for five minutes. Sprinkle with remaining basil; cut into wedges.

~Makes eight servings.

