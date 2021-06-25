Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sun-Dried Tomato & Chicken Frittata
Serve this one-dish meal with a glass of Chardonnay!
Ingredients
10 large eggs
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened and cubed
1-1/4 cups shredded cooked chicken
1/2 cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, patted dry and chopped
4 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese, divided
Directions
~Preheat oven to 350°.
~In a large bowl, whisk eggs, cream, three tablespoons of the basil, and salt and pepper. Stir in cream cheese, chicken, tomatoes, and two tablespoons of Parmesan cheese.
~Heat a 10-in. ovenproof skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-low heat. Pour in egg mixture; cover and cook 8-12 minutes or until nearly set. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese.
~Bake, uncovered, 12 to 16 minutes (or until eggs are completely set).
~Let stand for five minutes. Sprinkle with remaining basil; cut into wedges.
~Makes eight servings.
