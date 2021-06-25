 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sun-Dried Tomato & Chicken Frittata

Friday, June 25, 2021 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Serve this one-dish meal with a glass of Chardonnay!

Ingredients

10 large eggs
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

4 teaspoons dried basil, divided
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened and cubed
1-1/4 cups shredded cooked chicken
1/2 cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, patted dry and chopped
4 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese, divided

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~In a large bowl, whisk eggs, cream, three tablespoons of the basil, and salt and pepper. Stir in cream cheese, chicken, tomatoes, and two tablespoons of Parmesan cheese.

~Heat a 10-in. ovenproof skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-low heat. Pour in egg mixture; cover and cook 8-12 minutes or until nearly set. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese.

~Bake, uncovered, 12 to 16 minutes (or until eggs are completely set).

~Let stand for five minutes. Sprinkle with remaining basil; cut into wedges.

~Makes eight servings.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

