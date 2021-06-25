Clarion Hospital Reports One New COVID-19 Case

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported one new positive COVID-19 case since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, June 24, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 6/23/2021: 13,673

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,540

Positives: 2,191

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 6/23/2021: 50,643

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 18,603

Positives: 4,034

Hospital Inpatients as of 6/24/2021, 1:00 p.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Department of Health Reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death on June 16, 2021 and one death on June 20, 2021.

Note: As of June 24, updates are being reported one time each week on Thursday. More frequent updates will resume if necessary.

The Butler Memorial Hospital OP COVID-19 testing site at 304 Delwood Road (Butler, PA) is closing Friday July 2.

Effective July 6, COVID-19 testing will be performed at one of the following locations. Testing will be by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Call The BHS Care Center at 833-602-CARE (2273) for more details and to schedule.

BHS Outpatient Services-East Jefferson Street

BHS Outpatient Services-Saxonburg

BHS FasterCare-Butler Commons

BHS FasterCare-Kittanning

BHS FasterCare-Sarver

BHS FasterCare-Slippery Rock

Please be aware that all COVID-19 tests require a physician order.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.