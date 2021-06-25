Clarion Woman Accused of Repeatedly Hitting Man During Domestic Dispute in Franklin Waives Hearing

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman accused of repeatedly striking a man during a domestic dispute in Franklin waived her hearing in court on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 21-year-old McKenzie Renee Shook were waived for court on Wednesday, June 23:

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)



– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Misdemeanor 3– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary– Reckless Driving, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.

Shook remains free on $2,500.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in late May in Franklin, Venango County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Franklin Police were dispatched to a known local business around 11:57 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, for a report of a woman assaulting a man during a domestic dispute.

Police arrived at the scene and found the involved individuals, identified by physical descriptions given, in a nearby parking lot with the man walking away from the woman, who was reportedly screaming and using profanities while addressing the man.

According to the complaint, when police spoke to the woman, identified as McKenzie Renee Shook, she admitted to assaulting the male victim.

Shook reportedly told police she had followed the victim from their shared apartment in Clarion to Franklin and then confronted him, but she was evasive as to why they were fighting. She admitted to hitting the victim several times on the back and slapping him on the head, which she reportedly described as “pushing.” She also told police that she threatened a witness with physical assault because the witness was recording the incident, the complaint states.

Police also spoke to the victim who reportedly stated he had become upset with Shook and had left their shared apartment to avoid a confrontation and then went to Franklin. The victim told police Shook followed him to Franklin and confronted him in the parking lot.

According to the complaint, the victim admitted that Shook hit him multiple times while being verbally abusive.

Multiple witnesses also came forward to speak to the police at the scene.

According to the complaint, all of the witnesses reported seeing Shook assault the victim by throwing punches at his head, face, and back. The witnesses also said that the victim took no action other than to try to walk away.

The complaint notes one witness was concerned to the degree that he stopped his work delivery vehicle route to call police and reported following Shook and the victim on 13th Street after Shook reportedly tried to run the victim off the roadway in the area of McDonald’s.

The victim confirmed that Shook did swerve into his lane of travel on 13th Street in the area of McDonald’s in what he believed was an attempt to get him to stop, according to the complaint.

Shook was subsequently taken into custody.

Following her arrest, Shook reportedly became “enraged” and started screaming at the victim. She was told by police to stop but reportedly continued until she was warned several more times and placed in a police vehicle.

The complaint notes Shook also stated that she “didn’t do anything because she was fighting with her boyfriend,” indicating she believed her actions were not unlawful.

Shook was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 3:30 p.m. on May 26.

