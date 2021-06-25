Edward J. Groner, 87, of Clarion passed away unexpectidly on Thrusday, June 24, 2021.

Born on March 7, 1934 on the family farm in Fryburg he was the son of the late Henry and Susan Zacherl Groner.

Edward started school in a one room school, McGennis School located on the neighboring property. He graduated from Shippenville High School in 1952. After graduation he took up carpentery work and made it a life time career.

After the passing of his father he took over the family farm for many years before moving to Shippenville. After retiring Edward enjoyed keeping a nice lawn and gardening. He and his wife also enjoyed traveling and had visited most of the United States including Alaska and Hawaii.

On August 1, 1987 in St. Michael Church he was married by Father Swoger, to the former Mary Ann Karg Groner who survives.

He is survived by his wife, niece Angelene McCloskey and husband Doug, niece Pauley Hargenrader and husband Perry, nephew Kenneth Bauer and wife Barb, nephew Kurt Huefner, nephew Brad Huefner and wife Cheri, sisters-in-law Cathy Lencer and husband Henry and Delores Lencer and husband Francis.

Edward was preceded in death by a brother Joseph Groner and three sisters: Sr. Susan O.S.B., Dorothy Bauer, and Veronica Huefner. A niece Kristine Fink and her husband Rod, a niece Jolene Bauer, a sister-in-law Denice Groce and husband Gary.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 6-8pm.

Mass of a Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at St. Michael Church in Fryburg, with Rev. Michael Polinek, Pastor of St. Michael Church presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

Memorials in Edward’s honor may be made to the St. Michael Church Roof Fund, PO Box 9, Lucinda, PA 16235.

