Evelyn A. (Hollenbaugh) Schrecongost, 95, of Fenelton, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at home.

She was born May 20, 1926 in Dayton to the late Ralph E. and Elsie A. (Rupp) Hollenbaugh. Evelyn was a homemaker and resident of the area for 75 years.

She was a devoted member of the Butler Baptist Temple, now known as the New Testament Baptist Church since 1961 where she was a Sunday school teacher for 22 years. She loved reading her Bible and praying. She would spend much time praying for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren. She would pray for her pastor, missionaries, friends or anyone ill or needing prayers. She also loved listening to hymns. Evelyn was a loving and caring mother; she enjoyed summer canning, baking homemade bread and pies, selling Amway products, and word search books. Most of all she loved spending time with family.

Prior to marriage she worked in private homes caring for new babies and young children, she also worked for American Sales Book Corp in New York, Bantam Jeep Car Corp, and the Hot Dog Shop in Butler.

She is survived by her daughter Barbara J. Schrecongost of Fenelton, son Henry “Verne” (Deborah) Schrecongost of Chicora, daughter Carolyn (Walter) Mazar of Butler, daughter Marlene (Charles) Twentier of Fenelton; grandchildren Randy Schrecongost of Butler, Brian Schrecongost of Butler, Ron (Jessica) Twentier of Harrisville, Jennifer (Matthew) McCorkle of Sarver, Jessica (Kyle) Smith of Saxonburg; great grandchildren Gracie Smith, Colton and Mallory Twentier and John Henty McCorkle; sisters Pauline Orvis of Kittanning and Isabelle Hollenbaugh of Chuckey, Tennessee; brother in law Walter (Dorothea) Schrecongost of Fort Myers, Florida, sister in law Agnes Roofner of Waynesburg, PA; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years Henry R. Schrecongost, sons Robert E. and Donald L. Schrecongost, sister Ruth H. Ruby, brothers Ernest D. and William E. Hollenbaugh

Friends will be received on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 pm at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home in Worthington. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday June 26, 2021 at the Worthington Baptist Church with additional visitation from 10:00 am until the time of the service with Pastor Brian Lott officiating. Interment will be in the Glade Run Presbyterian Cemetery in Dayton.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.