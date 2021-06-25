 

Pa. Dept. Of Health Lifting Universal Masking Order On June 28

Friday, June 25, 2021 @ 12:06 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

Acting Secretary of Health Alison BeamHARRISBURG, Pa. – The  Pennsylvania  Department of Health  today  announced that the order requiring universal face coverings  will  be lifted statewide  at  12:01 a.m.  on  Monday, June 28.  

“We are  continuing to  make  progress  toward  stopping  the spread of COVID-19  throughout the commonwealth, as many  Pennsylvanians  have taken  responsibility for their  own health  and the health of their communities by  getting vaccinated,”  Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam  said.  “Even  though the universal masking order  will be  lifted in a few days,  businesses, organizations, health care providers  and  other entities maintain the option  of requiring employees, guests  or  customers to wear  a  mask, regardless of  their  vaccination status.” 

The  department  continues to urge  Pennsylvanians to  follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule, and regulations, including  healthcare,  local business and workplace guidance.  For the protection of themselves and others,  individuals who have not yet been vaccinated  or  are  partially vaccinated  are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public.  The CDC requires individuals to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains,  and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs, such as airports and stations. In addition, all individuals should still follow guidance at workplaces, local businesses, long-term care facilities, hospitals  and  other healthcare facilities, prisons,  and shelters. 

“As we  shift to  wearing masks less often, it is important to  remain resilient in the fight against COVID-19,  just as we have done together over the last year and a half,” Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “The COVID-19 vaccines  are the best tools we have to defeat COVID-19. Pennsylvanians are aware of this and  have been getting  vaccinated.  If you have not already been vaccinated, there  are plenty  of options  available near you.  Getting  as many Pennsylvanians  vaccinated  as possible  will  offer more  protection  against  the virus  for  everyone  and  is the fastest and safest way for us to return to  our  normal activities.”  

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccine tracker,  as of  Friday  morning, June  25, 74.9 percent  of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older have received their first dose, while  59.4 percent are fully vaccinated.  The  commonwealth  ranks 8th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.  

Additionally, individuals are reminded that public health measures such as isolation and quarantine  are necessary to prevent  the  spread of infection.  It is important for individuals who are sick to stay home  unless seeking  medical care or COVID-19  testing. Individuals who are identified as close contacts of a person with COVID-19  should cooperate with all public health  recommendations, including quarantine, so that  if they become infected,  they will not spread infection to others.   

The universal masking order was originally issued  on April 15, 2020, updated on November 18, 2020  and again March  17, 2021.  

For more information about Pennsylvania’s vaccination  program, click here. 


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

