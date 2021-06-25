Police Investigating Report of Indecent Exposure in Ringgold

RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are currently investigating a report of an incident of indecent exposure in Ringgold Township.

Punxsutawney-based State Police say a known 66-year-old female victim from Mayport reported an incident of indecent exposure occurred at a location on Pansy Ringgold Road, in Ringold Township, Jefferson County, sometime between 12:00 p.m. on April 7 and 6:00 p.m. on June 10.

The victim told police a known individual also made inappropriate comments and gestures toward her.

The name of the accused has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

